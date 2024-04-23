The research, led by Essex University's Centre for Coastal Communities, is said to be the first of its kind to evaluate the health impact of teen residents from disadvantaged coastal communities.

It uses data from nearly 5,000 English teenagers, with more than 4,000 living inland and 750 from coastal regions.

Dr Emily Murray, lead author, said: "Given that it has been widely reported that living near ‘blue space’ is linked to better health and wellbeing.

"It is unclear why young adults living in the most deprived coastal communities have worse health than equivalent places inland.

"There is a global youth mental health crisis, and to find that in England, this is a particular issue with mental health amongst young people in deprived coastal areas is striking and needs to be addressed urgently."

Around half of all coastal towns in England and Wales are deprived, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The research team will now investigate the drivers of poor mental health in these areas.

The research was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.