A FOOTBALL match will take place tonight in memory of a devoted mum.
The U15 team at FC Clacton is gathering for a special event after the club was rocked by the sudden and unexpected loss of Vickie Burnett.
Her sons are part of the team which Vickie, described as a huge part of the town’s football community, was an avid fan of.
A spokesman for the club said: “She attended, not just her own son's matches, but many senior men's and women's games with her children too.
"She was always the life and soul of the side-lines.”
Vickie died on April 2, leaving behind eight children, seven boys and a girl.
Friends of Vickie’s have started a fundraiser campaign to make the first summer without their mum as fun as possible.
The charity match will take place tonight with kick-off at 7.30pm and will include a raffle and memorabilia auction.
Football fans and spectators are all welcome to watch the match and food and drinks will be served from 6.30pm.
