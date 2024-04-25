The Dance Spot has been invited to put on its first show since its opening just one month ago.

Performances from different age groups will be taking place on April 28 at Clacton's Spring Fair.

Talent - Bradley Higgins conducting a lesson (Image: Bradley Higgins)

Dancing will commence at 11am in the town centre near McDonald's.



Bradley Higgins, The Dance Spot's owner, said: "It's incredibly exciting for The Dance Spot to be recognised and invited to perform by our local community.

"This opportunity, coming so soon after our launch on March 14 is a true testament to the dedication of our students and teachers.

"It reflects the commitment that's been poured into every class since we opened."

Choreography - The Dance Spot members (Image: Bradley Higgins)

There will also be a The Dance Spot stall where budding dancers can speak to the team and ask any questions about joining the troupe.

Bradley continued: "This performance will be a mix of each of the groups, showcasing class routines and specific choreography made for this performance.

"This will be followed by a collective group part to embody the good spirit and unity of our dancers."

Teacher - Bradley Higgins, the owner of The Dance Spot, dancing (Image: Bradley Higgins)

As a street dance-based school, each performance will incorporate that signature style.



Bradley said: "Our choreography is a reflection of what The Dance Spot stands for - a blend of trending street dance moves with the classic foundation steps that made street dance/commercial what it is today.

"The music will be a lively mix of current tracks and some classic hip-hop tracks from the 2000s, ensuring an authentic and energetic performance."

Stance - dancers (Image: Bradley Higgins)

Bosses at The Dance Spot confirm this is an 'incredibly exciting' opportunity as the demand for street dance increases.



Bradley said: "This May is a significant milestone for us as we transition to a full-time schedule, operating Monday to Friday.

"We're not just teaching dance; we're cultivating a community.

"Our environment is tailored for this growth, with teachers who are in tune with what's trending and how the commercial world is evolving.

"The demand for street dance is becoming on par with the demand for musical theatre and classical dance, which is incredibly exciting for someone who's focused on this all their life.

"The Dance Spot is set to showcase what a modern dance school can be, right here in Clacton."