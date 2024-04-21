The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK will bring its Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, on May 11.

The musicians will recreate the best songs of the 40s and 50s, including swing chart-toppers such as Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000 Take The A Train and April In Paris.

All these songs shot band leaders such as Glenn Miller, Count Basie and Duke Ellington to worldwide stardom.

Alongside cool vibe classics from swing vocalists including Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin, this two-hour-plus show will recreate the magical era of the Big Band, live on stage.

The acclaimed British Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK, directed by band leader Kevin Cunningham, has wowed audiences across the country.

Kevin said: “Our audiences can expect a fun, high-energy wall of sound from a 16-piece American style Big Band playing the numbers that everyone knows and loves.

"Swing is for everyone as proven by the huge popularity of Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders and the many Blitz Balls that are held every year.

"Keeping the music alive for new listeners to discover and come to love is important to us all and I know that comes across in our shows."

Tickets for the 7.30pm show are £24.50 and can be purchased from westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic/glenn-miller-big-band-spectacular.

From playing under the wing of a Bomber at the American Air Museum to sold-out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK always hit the right notes.

It boasts the very best musicians, with credits ranging from BBC Big Band to West End theatre bands.

With classic arrangements, spectacular solos, a choreographed brass section and a sensational segment played from the stalls, the show embodies the real essence of swing.

To find out more information about Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK search Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK on Facebook.