Clacton Bowling Club saw 51 bowlers turn out for its Opening Drive session, which took place on Sunday April 14.

It provided attendees - both new and experienced bowlers - the chance to meet, socialise and play with likeminded sportspeople.

Gill Chinery, the club's ladies president, said: "The afternoon was bright and sunny and everyone enjoyed playing the first game of the season."

The club will next hold two open days on April 27 and 28, from 10am to 4pm, during which there will be a free introductory bowls session which anyone can attend.

Flat shoes are required but bowls will be provided on the day.

Bowls is a sport which can be played by all regardless of age, sex or physical ability.

A game of bowls begins by throwing the jack - a small white ball - down the green.

The player who gets nearest to the jack gets a point and wins.

Players can try to knock their opponent's bowls away from the jack or position a bowl to block opposition shots.

To confirm attendance for the forthcoming open days call Gill on 07951759260 or just turn up on the day.