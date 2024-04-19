These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, April 19

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 for renewal works from 8pm to 6am.

During the same time period in that direction, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

No closures are listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be entry slip road closures at Junction 24 and 25 between 11pm and 6am for electrical works.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, April 20

A12

On the A12 southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 between 6am on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, April 21

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 for renewal works from 8pm to 6am.

During the same time period in that direction, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27.

Alongside those, there will be regular Northbound way closures including the exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.