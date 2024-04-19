The Southend, Essex, and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Board (SETDAB) are working in partnership to support the Suzy Lamplugh Trust’s National Stalking Week which takes place from Monday, April 22.

This year's theme is "join forces against stalking" which Andy Mariner and Nicky O'Shaughnessy, deputy chairs of SETDAB, said is something "we are committed to do".

Mr Mariner said that Essex Police has launched Stalking Intervention Panels to provide a “multiagency approach to investigations, offering stronger protection to victims and the ability to progress stalking cases faster.”

Mr Mariner added that additional grant funding has increased the number of Independent Stalking Advocacy Caseworkers (ISACs) to support victims across Essex.

Cyberstalking has also increased, with the Online Safety Act 2023 making the use of social media and messaging platforms to send threats a specific crime.

Throughout the week, events, workshops, and initiatives will take place, aimed at empowering individuals to recognise, report, and prevent stalking.

If you are affected by issues raised in this article, there is help available from your local domestic abuse service Essex Compass, on 0330 333 7 444 and if in immediate danger always call 999.