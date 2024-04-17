Tickets for the theatre's highly anticipated summer season are available from April 18, with Jones due to make an exclusive 'Evening with...' pre-season appearance.

The acclaimed actor will take centre stage at a special fundraising evening, an impressive achievement for the summer theatre, which last year featured Brian Cox from the television series Succession.

The arrival of this year's summer season, launching with Chariots of Fire on July 5, is eagerly awaited.

Peter Quilter's comedy, Bestseller, will have its UK premiere from July 16 to 20.

The line-up also includes the psychological family drama, The Winslow Boy, from July 23 to 27.

From July 30 to August 3, a double bill will showcase Olivier award-winning West End hit, Constellations, alongside Tim Whitnall’s dark comedy, The Sociable Plover.

From August 6 to 10, audiences can expect Anton Burge’s portrayal of original TV chef Fanny Craddock in Fanny’s Burning.

The McGrigor Hall season concludes with the iconic West End hit, Noises Off, showing from August 13 to August 17.

Beyond these performances, the Big Top Tent on Frinton Greensward will host Irving Berlin’s popular musical Annie Get Your Gun, from August 20 to September 1.

Producer and artistic director Clive Brill said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Toby Jones to Frinton Summer Theatre in 2024.

"I am sure there is much our audience will want to hear about from The Detectorists, to Marvellous and of course Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

"It has become something of a tradition to host a household name as a special guest and following the success of Brian Cox appearing last year, we are thrilled to have someone of Toby’s reputation join us this year.

"It all goes to show how proud Frinton should be of the incredible sets, show-stopping performances and fabulous full houses that are a mainstay of Frinton Summer Theatre.

"It is such a joy to be able to share this with local theatre-lovers, and at a fraction of West End prices."

Tickets for the upcoming season can be booked at frintonsummertheatre.org from April 18.