Colin Kirby-Green had been due to appear before magistrates in Colchester on Tuesday to face charges of failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident.

A third charge of driving a motor vehicle on a road with eyesight which did not comply with requirements was also due to be levelled at Kirby-Green, 89.

The charges follow an incident which took place at Waitrose car park in St Andrews Gardens, Colchester last August.

Tragic – Ms Jepson died from her injuries after the incident took place on Saturday, August 19 (Image: Google Street View)

Kirby-Green, of East End Green, Brightlingsea, had been driving a Kia Venga when he hit 85-year-old Patricia Jepson.

In the aftermath of the incident on Saturday, August 23, emergency services treated Ms Jepson whilst a section of the supermarket car park was cordoned off.

Ms Jepson was then airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, for further treatment.

Essex Police confirmed her injuries were extensive and Ms Jepson sadly died in hospital nine days later.

An inquest into the Ms Jepson’s death was opened at Essex Coroner’s Court the following month.

Area coroner for Essex Michelle Brown told the inquest how a post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Swift confirmed Ms Jepson died as a result of her injuries.

The court also heard how Essex Police had requested the inquest was suspended for six months so the force’s serious collision investigation unit could look into the incident further.

Hearing – Colin Kirby-Green did not appear before magistrates on Tuesday (Image: Newsquest)

Kirby-Green’s had been due to enter a formal plea at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon, but the case was adjourned after he failed the turn up.

A new date for the hearing has been listed in July.