The singer, from Witham, posted a picture on social media of himself alongside wife Amelia Tank in hospital with his baby in a carrier.

The post also revealed the name of his new baby girl.

The caption reads: "Our mini Murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already."

Murs, 39, and Tank, 31, revealed the pregnancy news last December.

The picture showed Amelia with her baby bump visible under a white crop top, with Olly pointing at her stomach in glee.

The picture also showed him in a Christmas jumper with a pregnancy scan of their child.

Olly captioned the image “Baby Murs due 2024.”

The couple, who tied the knot in Essex last year, enjoyed a Greggs-themed baby shower in March.

Smiles - Olly and Amelia in front of the special 'Preggs' truck (Image: Greggs)

Murs is currently supporting music giants Take That on their This Life Tour, which kicked off last week.

He wowed crowds with classic hits such as Dance With Me Tonight, Dear Darlin', Troublemaker and more.

The tour will be coming to London for five dates at the end of April with the UK leg continuing until June.