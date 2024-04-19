Danielle Griffith, deputy practice manager at Kinfauns, in The Street, Little Clacton, raised £1,115 by clocking up 40 miles on a static bike while colleagues and clients chucked cream pies at her.

The money will benefit the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), which is close to Danielle’s heart.

Her cousin Aimee Williams was killed in a road accident in 2022 but was cared for by medics from the organisation in her final moments.

Danielle’s fundraising contributed to a total of £21,000 raised by Aimee’s friends and family members on March 28, the anniversary of her accident.

Ride - Danielle Griffith is taking on a 40 mile cycling challenge in honour of her late cousin (Image: VetPartners Ltd)

Danielle said: “I completed my cycling challenge in three hours and 48 minutes, and it was hard work, but the fact I was doing this in memory of Aimee kept me going and I was determined to finish.

“My colleagues and the pet owners who came into the practice while I was cycling were brilliant at cheering me on and their support helped me make it over the finish line. They were also happy to dig deep and make an extra donation to throw a cream pie at me.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who sponsored me, and to my local Tesco store which donated the cream and paper plates.

“I’m over the moon I more than doubled my original fundraising target because the air ambulance service does such incredible work, and every penny will go towards helping people who have been injured.”

Cakes - Danielle invited colleagues and clients of Kinfauns Vets to make a donation to throw cream pies at her (Image: VetPartners)

As a thank you from the air ambulance to everyone who contributed to the fundraiser, Aimee’s name will now be put on the side of one of the helicopters.

“Sadly, Aimee passed away at the scene of her accident, but we gained comfort from the fact the air ambulance team was in attendance and were caring for her in her final moments, and they also gave her family a lot of support after the accident," added Danielle.

“We are so proud Aimee’s name will be on one of the KSS helicopters and it is a lovely way to honour Aimee’s memory.”