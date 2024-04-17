The West Mersea lifeboat was deployed on April 14 at about 4.20pm following a pan-pan call received by the Dover Coastguard.

The crew in Mersea was informed of a vessel in distress in the area of the Blackwater Estuary.

Searching from Osea Island to the River Colne in the rough sea, the crew was soon diverted to a report of a vessel adrift off Point Clear which had ran aground.

Crew members oversaw the vessel until the arrival of the Walton Coastguard Rescue team.