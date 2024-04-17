DRIVERS are facing delays after a van "crashed" into a lamppost at a busy roundabout.
The Gazette understands the incident happened just before 10am at the Weeley roundabout.
Eyewitnesses say motorists are facing slight delays. Essex Police is in attendance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here