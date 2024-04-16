A HOLLYWOOD star and camera crews have been spotted filming in Southend today.

Excited residents have taken to social media this afternoon to report seeing a Universal Pictures van alongside film and TV trucks in Short Street car park.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Filming vans at Short Street car parkFilming vans at Short Street car park (Image: Keith Grinsted)

This comes as Andrew Garfield, best known for his role as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man film series from 2012 to 2016, has been pictured filming at Southend Victoria station.

The star was born in America but raised in England, with his mum hailing from Essex.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: The actor being filmed in front of a Greater Anglia trainThe actor being filmed in front of a Greater Anglia train (Image: Provided)

Pink signs saying "LOC" are up around the area pointing towards the Greater Anglia train station, according to residents.

It is currently unclear what the filming taking place is for.

Southend Council and the Essex rail firm have both been contacted for comment.

 

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Andrew filming at the station todayAndrew filming at the station today (Image: Danny Fogg)