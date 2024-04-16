Excited residents have taken to social media this afternoon to report seeing a Universal Pictures van alongside film and TV trucks in Short Street car park.

Filming vans at Short Street car park (Image: Keith Grinsted)

This comes as Andrew Garfield, best known for his role as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man film series from 2012 to 2016, has been pictured filming at Southend Victoria station.

The star was born in America but raised in England, with his mum hailing from Essex.

The actor being filmed in front of a Greater Anglia train (Image: Provided)

Pink signs saying "LOC" are up around the area pointing towards the Greater Anglia train station, according to residents.

It is currently unclear what the filming taking place is for.

Southend Council and the Essex rail firm have both been contacted for comment.

Andrew filming at the station today (Image: Danny Fogg)