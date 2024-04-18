George Stafford, from St Osyth, has been gardening with his mum, Nicole Stafford, since he was just one year old.

For the past couple of years, they have sold their leftover seeds and seedlings to the general public.

'Happy' - George, 5, at his plant stall (Image: Nicole Stafford)

Nicole said: "We started growing vegetables in lockdown. George was only one but he always wanted to get involved and eat everything.

"Since then every year it has just become a thing.

"Last year he wanted to plant all the seeds in the packet but I tried to explain to him there will be a lot of seeds left over as we do not have enough space.

"He suggested we could sell them at a little market stall, which I think he got from the cartoon, Bluey."

Pleased - the five-year-old with some of his plants (Image: Nicole Stafford)

Last year the hardworking mother and son duo set up a stall outside their home and sold plants to their friends and family.

This year, the stall got even bigger, with dozens of residents coming down to purchase one of George's plants.

It stocked broccoli, cauliflower and cucumbers, all for very reasonable prices between 50p and £1.

The stall was so successful it sold out of stock and made £41.

Smile - more of the stock sold by George (Image: Nicole Stafford)

George said that selling the plants makes him feel "good and very happy".

He also hopes to become a farmer when he grows up.

Plans for next week's stall have already commenced as the pair planted new seeds two weeks ago.

George and Nicole said: "Next year it's going to be bigger and better."

Thumbs Up - George, the vendor of the stall (Image: Nicole Stafford)

Nicole continued: "He is five and really understands how they grow and the watering process and he knows when they are ready to be picked.

"When we go out to garden centres we always pick up extra seeds regardless of whether we need them or not.

"His grandad always picks up extra seeds for him too."