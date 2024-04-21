Home security experts, SECOM Plc, has analysed Essex police data from January 2023 to 2024, uncovering which Essex places are most and least susceptible to burglary.

The company then analysed the total number of “burglary” crimes reported by data.police.uk and compared these figures with the population of each area in the latest census to identify the burglary rate per 10,000 residents.

List - The places in Essex where it is least likely for burglaries to take place (Image: SECOM Plc)

Tendring has been revealed as the fifth least likely place for burglaries to take place, with only 525 burglaries reported between January 2023 to January 2024.

This means there is a burglary rate of 35.40 per 10,000 residents.

Overall, Rochford emerges as the area where residents are least likely to be burgled, with a total of 218 reported incidents and a burglary rate of 25.44 per 10,000 residents.

List - The places in Essex where it is most likely for burglaries to take place (Image: SECOM Plc)On the other end of the spectrum, Harlow leads the list of places where burglaries are most likely to happen, with 521 reported burglaries, equating to a burglary rate of 55.84 incidents per 10,000 residents.

Chelmsford closely follows, with 1,006 reported burglaries and a burglary rate of 55.43 per 10,000 residents, reflecting a similar level of vulnerability.