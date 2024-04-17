The McGrigor Hall in Frinton saw a number of high-class entries for the Frinton and District Horticultural Society’s first Spring Show on April 6.

Chairman Lynda Boland hailed all entries across the forty categories, ranging from cut flowers, pot plants, art, handicrafts and home crafts.

Amongst the trophy winners were Mike Calame Alison Porteous John Dearing Maggie Oakham Angela Graham, and Mike Calame also took home the St James’s Place Cup for Best in Show.

Frinton in Bloom chairman David Foster was delighted about the number of entries for the event.

He said: “There was never any doubt that this, the first show, was going to be a success with record entries and attendance from the local community under the new show secretary Brenda Kettle who has brought a wide range of horticultural knowledge and dedication on getting more of the local community to take part and make it enjoyable.”

Anyone interested in joining the society and participating in upcoming shows and events can visit the Frinton and District Horticultural Society’s website, contact Lynda Boland at 01255 678899 or call show secretary Brenda Kettle at diggerkettle@icloud.com.