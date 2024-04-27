Nathan Curtis, 18, has long wanted to preserve the history of Clacton one GEC lantern at a time.

One particular streetlight column he was keen on safeguarding was ‘number 4’ in Mountview Road.

After setting up a petition and gathering a large number of signatures, Essex Highways agreed to list the lantern as a historical asset - much to Nathan’s delight.

He said: “I was very pleased and happy to get one of these lovely lanterns listed as a historic asset and was pleased it would be safe and left up for future generations to see.

“Ever since it stayed up it was fully functional and working very well.”

Unfortunately, the lantern was removed and replaced earlier this month.

“I’m just very disappointed and find that it is very unfair what Essex County Council has done,” added an upset Nathan.

“After all my time, effort and dedication in getting one of these lovely historic lanterns kept up and saved, it has now just been taken away.

“History can never be brought back once it’s gone it’s gone.

“I hope maybe something can be done about this as this street lantern was perfectly fine and could have easily been converted to LED with the lantern kept in place and the LED internals put inside of the old lantern instead.”

Bosses at Essex Highways have now offered an explanation for the removal of the lantern.

A spokesman said: “Nathan’s interest in his local street lighting continues to be impressive, as is his wider commitment to his neighbourhood.

“We are working through a multi-year project to replace old energy-intensive sodium streetlights with new LED ones.

“By replacing our streetlights with LED units, Essex will save approximately £2.2 million a year in reduced energy and maintenance costs, as well as reduced carbon taxes. The LED lights will also last longer.

“Due to works being carried out by a contractor, the decision to keep the streetlight to give to Nathan was not ours.

“However, the contractor, at our request, has since been in touch with Nathan and passed on the lantern, and a small number of other types of lanterns to add to his unique collection.

“We urge Nathan, and other members of the public to tell us of any issues they see with streetlights, or roads via our Tell Us Online tool which can be accessed here: essexhighways.org/tell-us.”