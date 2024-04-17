The Clacton 330 Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association was officially formed in April 1945 for like-minded servicemen and women after the Second World War.

The branch had more than 500 members by June 1956 and offered a wide range of sports activities for its members, dances and shows, while it also had its own drama group.

In recent years, the group celebrated the new RAFA memorial stone in the dedicated military garden adjacent to the war memorial.

Tom Craig, member of the Clacton 330 Branch, said: “During the 77 years in between, it has been paraded proudly on numerous occasions, be it funerals, war memorial occasions, Town Hall remembrance days and situations outside Clacton where no RAFA Standard Bearer is available.

“If you have any involvement with the RAF, past or present please join us at St Paul’s Church Clacton on April 21 at 11am to witness the laying up the Standard of the Clacton 330 Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association and the end of a branch formed on April 24, 1945, after 79 years of services.”