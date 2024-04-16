The authority has launched several grant schemes to allocate money from a number of government-funded initiatives.

Grants were launched at an event held on April 15 at Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre.

The funding comes from the council's allocations from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund.

Across the various funds are opportunities:

For businesses to invest in new machinery

For sports clubs and organisations for projects to increase participation

For arts and culture organisations to drive up inclusion

For community groups to improve facilities

Shop front improvements

Each fund has different eligibility criteria and deadlines – though all of the money must be paid out by the end of March 2025.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council deputy leader, said the money could make a real difference to lots of organisations across the district.

Ivan said: “This is a significant scale of investment that we hope can really help people in Tendring.

“It could be a rural business looking to buy new machinery, a sports club setting up a youth team, or a community group wanting to improve their meeting place – these are just examples of the type of funding available which will make a more sustainable future for organisations and businesses.

“We understand it is quite a complex landscape of funding, so please do check out the specifics on our website or speak to a member of our Economic Growth team who will be happy to help.

“Please make the most of this opportunity to help create opportunities, raise aspirations and improve quality of life – or perhaps attract visitors and improve our heritage offer.”

Full details can be found on the council’s website at tendringdc.gov.uk/departments/tendring4growth.