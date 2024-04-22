Harry Peek took over as general manager last April and witnessed the completion of major projects at Clacton Pier, as well as the introduction of a new event.

Under his helm, the £500,000 Jurassic Pier opened to visitors, the Boardwalk Bar and Grill underwent a £130,000 facelift and the Waltzer returned after refurbishment.

Mr Peek said: “It was a great introduction to my new job and with the hard work of a fantastic team of in-house staff and contractors we hit the deadline of the Whitsun Bank Holiday to welcome our first customers.

Clacton Pier at night (Image: Clacton Pier)

“It was an amazingly successful weekend all round with TV personality Andy Day filling four shows in the Jolly Roger and a free fireworks display set to music and with lighting for the first time.

“That gave me a real taste of what it is like to be the first general manager – under the current ownership - of the largest pleasure pier in Europe and the pace at which we move in an effort to make it the best attraction it can possibly be for our customers.

“We pride ourselves in being at the very heart of the community and providing our guests with excellent value for money. It’s great to see a mass of smiling faces making happy memories.”

He also oversaw the launch of the Oktoberfest event, which will be expanded this year and run nine days, instead of four.

General manager Harry Peek (Image: Clacton Pier) (Image: Clacton Pier)

“I have just experienced my first Easter at the pier and now we are planning for our brand new dinosaur event, Jurassic half term which takes place next month,” said Mr Peek.

“It been a non-stop whirlwind of a first year and it has been all I hoped for and more. We have inspirational owners in Billy and Elliot Ball and I am grateful to them for putting their faith in me.

“The whole team shares their passion for the pier and we have added key positions in several areas to bolster ranks and have brought in increased training and incentives.”

New projects are already in the pipeline, with the next firework display taking place on April 30.