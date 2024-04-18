LED lights have become a problem for many people, especially when driving at night.

The bright beams often dazzle drivers, making it hard to see the road.

Team - Colin Birkman, Kim Sanderson and Kerry Fernie (Image: Precision Optics Eyeware)

Precision Optics Eyewear, in Naze Park Road, Walton sympathises with the issue and offers special coatings for glasses that reduce the glare.

Colin Birkman, manager of the store, said: "We have had many new clients of various ages and backgrounds describe the increase in frustration with newer LED headlights.

"So much that the majority of them have altered their lifestyle in order to avoid or reduce driving at night.

"Some have even decided to completely stop driving at night completely."

The coatings that are applied to lenses complement the prescription people may already have.

The prescription helps the eyes to focus and help prevent fatigue and strain and the special coatings help the lenses to do their job in the best way possible.

Sight - some of the equipment used (Image: Precision Optics Eyeware)

Colin, 33, said: "We have various products, depending upon the specific areas that our clients need help with. We see our special coatings and products as solutions to problems.

"The coatings that we use have been specially designed to help reduce the reflections on the glasses lens surface which is a huge contributing factor to glare at night.

"We ensure that our diving coatings also incorporate a UV filter and a high contrast filter, both of which really help with eye protection and eye fatigue.

"These lenses, along with other types of lenses can be made for new frames or fitted into a client's own frame with no additional fees for doing so."