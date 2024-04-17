Liz Osbourne, 25, and Molly Lovk, 21, are two best friends raising money for Cancer Research by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

The pair decided to start raising money after Molly's dad, Ian, was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

They are also raising money for the charity after Liz's father-in-law and gran passed away from cancer in 2016 and 2018.

Liz said: "It feels good to do something productive. As a family member of someone with cancer, I have often felt like I had no control and I haven’t been able to help my dad in the way I would like.

"By doing this I hope cancer research can help someone else’s family so maybe they won’t have to go through what we have."

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge calls for avid adventurers to conquer Pen-y-Ghent (694m), Whernside (736m) and Ingleborough (723m).

The two friends are training hard to prepare themselves to climb the three mountains.

So far the women have raised over £5,000, five months before the climbing actually begins.

To follow the pair's journey go to their Instagram page @mollyandlizsyorkshirethreepeak.

To donate go to justgiving.com/page/liz-molly-yorkshirethreepeaks.