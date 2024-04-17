The Tendring Hundred Farmers' Club has appointed its first all-female leadership team marking a significant milestone in its history.

Catherine Parker will take the reins as chairman, with Mandy Rix serving as president from 2024.

Catherine was chosen to lead the club in recognition of her farming roots and management role at Hasty’s Adventure Farm near Clacton.

Her father and grandfather have both served as club presidents with her family involvement extending to running the adored cattle classes at the Tendring Show.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rix is no stranger to the Farmers' Club, having previously held the chairman position.

She has dedicated more than 25 years to organising the Tendring Show.

Her deep ties to the club run in the family, with both her father and father-in-law serving as past presidents.

Besides supporting the club, Mandy, her husband, and two others are also engaged in the management of the show.

Running a thriving farming enterprise in the Stour Valley, Mandy represents the third generation of her family in farming.

She said: "I am truly honoured to take on the role of president at the Tendring Hundred Farmers' Club, a position that fills me with immense pride.

"This year, I've chosen the theme 'Grow it, Cook it, Eat it' to celebrate the journey of our locally grown produce from the fields to our tables.

"The intention is to put a spotlight on our vibrant agricultural community and the important connection between farmers, chefs, and consumers."

New chairman, Catherine said: "We have lots of exciting plans for this year’s Tendring Show.

"I’m looking forward to working with Mandy and the rest of the executive team and volunteers to deliver another successful day for all of our visitors and exhibitors."

The Tendring Show is Essex County’s premier agricultural event, attracting upwards of 20,000 visitors.

Organised since 1899 by the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club, the show is run by an extensive network of volunteers and hosts traditional animal displays along with more than 250 trade stands and exhibits.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, July 13 at Lawford House Park near Manningtree, inviting attendees to join in celebrating the region's agricultural community.