HMRC has published new details about people and businesses given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.

The list is updated every three months and the information is wiped after a year.

In the latest update, HMRC has named Lee James Tulip as having been given a penalty of more than £17,000.

Mr Tulip, of Jaywick Lane, was handed the fine after failing to pay tax amounting to £30,901 between April 2019 and April 2022.