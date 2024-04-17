Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard how Louis Hackett entered Flags Café in Clacton last year as part of a campaign of harassment against his ex-partner who also received offensive messages from the defendant.

Hackett, 52, had previously been in a relationship with the café owner Lesley Youngs before the couple separated in late 2023.

In the aftermath, Hackett subjected Mrs Youngs to a campaign of abusive messages and threatened to rape her son.

Sentenced – Louis Hackett appeared via video link from HMP Chelmsford on Monday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Hackett later admitted to two charges of criminal damage, one charge of harassment without violence, and one charge of sending an offensive message.

Serena Berry, prosecuting, told the court how Hackett went to Mrs Youngs’ café and “ripped the Christmas decorations down and damaged a CCTV camera.

“He cracked one of the tables by throwing it on the floor.”

She continued: “It upset Mrs Youngs because the defendant knows how hard she has worked to build up the café.”

The court also heard how the defendant was verbally abusive towards Mrs Youngs’ son.

Mrs Berry continued: “The defendant is said to have a hatred of the victim’s son which she says stems from the defendant being homophobic.

“He called Mrs Youngs’ son a nonce and a paedophile and said he will tie him up in the back of his van and rape him.”

The court heard how Hackett, or Holland Road, Clacton, then sent abusive voicemails to Mrs Youngs in March when he again directed threats towards her son.

Hackett then “grabbed a large brick and threw it at Mrs Youngs’s son's car and smashed the back window”, the prosecution said.

Mrs Youngs told police how she was “in fear of Hackett destroying her property or her café”.

Damage – Louis Hackett threw a brick which smashed Lesley Youngs's son car window (Image: Newsquest)

Raphael Piggott, mitigating, said Hackett had struggled to overcome the effects of alleged abuse he suffered as a child and young man.

After deliberating, chair of the bench Mark Paget sentenced Hackett to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months; he must also complete 30 rehabilitation requirement, carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, and pay £844 in costs.