Funded by the Department for Education, the ‘Skills Bootcamps in Rail’ is available for people aged 19 and above who live in ‘Greater London’ which includes counties such as Essex.

As well as gaining a Level 2 Diploma in Rail engineering and Track Management, candidates will be given employment with a rail company upon successful completion of the course which includes a track induction.

The free course is a full-time commitment for eight weeks for unemployed or low-income people or those in receipts of benefits and would take place from 9am to 4pm on Monday to Fridays.

Skills - The course will provide a Level 2 diploma and track induction (Image: Submitted)

Antony Hurley said he and colleague Mark Scott from Shannon Rail, would be “honoured to take on any candidates after their qualifications”.

Mr Hurley added: “This bootcamp gives them opportunities so they are not just wasting their time and getting nowhere with certificates.

"This course instead offers the start to a career for life".

Please contact Shannon Rail at mark.scott@shannonrail.co.uk or 07477966789 for more information and help.