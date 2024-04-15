Essex rail operator Greater Anglia says "customers are asked not to travel between Broxbourne and Bishops Stortford, Stansted Airport and Cambridge, in both directions".

No trains are running on the affected lines because of damage caused to overhead wires.

LIVE UPDATES: Power cuts and train delays in Essex as strong winds batter county - weather latest

Tickets for today will be accepted tomorrow and other ticket restrictions for today have been lifted, the train operator said.

Trains between Liverpool Street and the airport are unable to travel past Broxbourne.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption," a statement on Greater Anglia's website added.

It comes as heavy winds hit Essex after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the county.