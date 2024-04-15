This is the second of five full weekend closures of the M25 to take place (after one in March) with a further three due between July and the end of the year.

The works in May will take place between junctions 9 (A243 Leatherhead) and 10 (A3 Wisley) from 9pm on Friday, May 10 to 6am on Monday, March 13.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways Senior Project Manager, said: "This is far from a repeat of the previous closure, as the alternative routes are longer and will be different for over height vehicles and all other traffic.

There will be a number of diversions in place when the roadworks are happening (Image: PA)

“Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two thirds and meant delays were limited.

“Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

What diversion routes will be in place for the M25?





For the works in May, there will be four diversionary routes depending on the direction of travel and the type of vehicle.

Diversion route clockwise (from Gatwick towards Heathrow) for most traffic:

Leave the M25 at junction 8, A217 (Reigate). Follow the A217 London, Sutton, (A240) Kingston. After 3½ miles turn left onto the A240 Epsom, Kingston. After 3 miles at the Esso roundabout, turn right onto the A24 (A240) Kingston. Continue for 3 miles and turn left onto the A3 Portsmouth, Guildford. Continue for 9½ miles to the M25 and re-join the motorway at junction 10.

Diversion route clockwise (from Gatwick towards Heathrow) for over height vehicles (over 15’0 / 4.6m):

Leave the M25 at junction 9 A243 (Leatherhead). Follow A243 London, Hook, Chessington. After 6 miles, turn left onto the A309 Esher, Staines, (A3) Guildford, Portsmouth. After 1½ miles turn left to the A307 Esher, Guildford A3. After 4½ miles, in Cobham, turn right onto the A245 M25, Guildford A3, Weybridge, Woking. After ½ mile turn left onto the A3 Portsmouth Guildford. Continue for 1 mile and re-join the motorway at J10.

Diversion route anticlockwise (from Heathrow towards Gatwick) for most traffic:

Leave the M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 towards London. After 9½ miles at the Hook interchange leave the A3 turning right onto the A240 Epsom, Reigate. Continue for 3 miles to the Esso roundabout and turn left onto the A240 Reigate. Continue for 3 miles then turn right onto the A217 Reigate, M25. After 3½ miles turn left to re-join the M25 motorway at junction 8.

Diversion route anticlockwise (from Heathrow towards Gatwick) for over height vehicles (over 15’0 / 4.6m):

Leave the M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 towards London. After 1 mile at the Painshill interchange leave the A3 turning right onto the A245 Cobham (A307 Esher). After ½ mile turn left onto the A307 Esher. Continue for 4½ miles then turn right onto the A309 London, Sutton. Continue for a further 2 miles to the Hook interchange and turn right onto the A243 Dorking. After 6 miles, turn left to re-join the M25 motorway at junction 9.