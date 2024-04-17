The Naze Protection Society is staging a special event this summer with an open discussion.

‘The Naze: What’s it worth? To us? To Wildlife? To the planet?!’ aims to be a catalyst for change in the bid to preserve the Naze.

The charity has dedicated its work to the preservation of the Naze since 1997 and to securing its protection from erosion.

CRUMBLING CLIFFS: The Naze is wasting away

Its new target is funding soft-engineered structures to gradually build resilience in the north beach area.

David Eagle, chairman of the NPS, hopes that residents will want to get involved and that they will turn out in force.

He said: “This event aims to rally community support and spark meaningful action to safeguard The Naze.

“Residents are encouraged to come along for a thought-provoking discussion on the intrinsic value of this precious natural asset; its profound impact on our lives; the wildlife that inhabits it, and the health of our planet.

Naze Tower Walton

“The Naze isn't just a stretch of coastline, it's a sanctuary teeming with biodiversity and history, cherished by generations of residents, visitors, scientists and wildlife alike.

“Through engaging presentations and informative sessions, attendees at the event will gain a deeper understanding of the natural asset’s importance and the urgent need to protect it for future generations.”

The free event will highlight The Naze's potential role in combating pressing environmental challenges.

Mr Eagle said: “From mitigating climate change to preserving vital habitats, this iconic landscape holds immense promise in contributing to the global effort to save our planet.

“Don't miss this unique opportunity to stand united with all lovers of The Naze in defence of this glorious, wild open space.

“Together, let us take a stand to ensure that this invaluable natural treasure continues to thrive for generations to come.”

As seats for the event are limited, guests are advised to book in advance, either online or with a form from Gail’s Goodies in High Street, Walton.

The event will take place on June 1 between 10am and 3pm at the Columbine Centre in Prince’s Esplanade, Walton.