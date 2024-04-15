A WOMAN accused of arranging the commission of a child sex offence will be sentenced next month.
Summer Andrew, of Old Road, Clacton, stood trial for six days after she denied the charge.
Jurors found Andrews, 22, guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday having reached a unanimous guilty verdict in three hours and 50 minutes.
Andrews will be sentenced by His Honour Judge Morgan on Friday, May 24 in Chelmsford.
