The Met Office has issued a yellow warning all through today until 10pm tonight.

It warns of strong winds which "may cause some disruption through Monday", and is for the whole of the county.

The Met says it is "likely some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves", with delays to "road, road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely".

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer," it added.

There are also warnings of possible short term loss of power and other services, with likely delays expected for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Wind across parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland



Valid until 22:00 Monday 15th April 2024

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/gHIKOKkfeT — Met Office (@metoffice) April 15, 2024

A spokesman said: "A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England.

"Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers.

"This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times.

"Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night."