Darren Newbury admitted deliberately failing to notify the authorities about his change in circumstances when he filled in review forms for working tax credits and child tax credits, Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Friday.

The offending took place during a seven-year period starting in 2010, with Newbury’s deceit uncovered in 2017 whilst he was living in Sladbury’s Lane, Holland-on-Sea.

Though he initially denied any wrongdoing, Newbury, 50, later admitted four charges of fraud by false representation whilst all counts against his wife, Tanya Newbury, were dropped.

Sentence - Darren Newbury was given a suspended sentence and walked free from Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday afternoon (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Joe Bird, prosecuting, told the court how Newbury understated his income and claimed his family’s circumstances had not changed despite the fact they had left the UK.

The court heard how Newbury, a carpenter, had in fact been spending thousands of pounds to renovate a freehold in Spain for his family.

Mr Bird said: “This defendant made the claims and sent forms, including a declaration he had an income below a threshold and that he was ordinarily resident in the UK.

“When he sent the review forms, he said there had been no change in circumstances, but that was not the case at all – they moved to Spain in 2010.

“There were social media posts on Facebook they were making of the trips they took to get there by van, and the significant amount of renovation they were taking for their property out there.

Facebook – Darren Newbury shared posts on Facebook showing him renovate a freehold property in Spain, the court heard (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

“They lived a nomadic, cash-based lifestyle – but they were not residents in the UK for periods of time they were claiming tax credit receipts.”

The total amount Newbury gained was £52,000, the court heard.

Meredoc McMinn, mitigating, argued Newbury’s offending had taken place several years ago and “in a different world” because the UK had yet to leave the EU.

He said: “This was pre-Brexit.

“In 2010, this was a man seeking to establish himself and his family in Spain.

“This is not a man seeking to take advantage of the benefits by squandering them.”

Dropped - charges against Darren Newbury's wife, Tanya Newbury, were dropped (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

His Honour Judge Mills said: “You were trying to set up a new life for yourself but that does not excuse or explain in any way why you took funds from the public purse.”

Newbury, now of Manor Cottages in Molland, Devon, was sentenced to 36 weeks in jail suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

A confiscation process for the £52,000 is ongoing, the court heard.