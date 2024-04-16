43 Frinton Court, on The Esplanade, is set to be put up for auction next month, with Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Paveys, it is listed with a leasehold guide price of £259,000-plus with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on May 1.

Penthouse - the property for sale (Image: Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers)

Paul Bridgeman, regional director and auctioneer, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a penthouse seafront apartment with a balcony and panoramic coastal views from most windows over Frinton, Frinton Golf Club and surrounding areas.

“This 11th-floor apartment is situated in Frinton Court which was built circa 1965 in a popular residential location with communal gardens, stair and lift access to all levels and a security entry system.

“It is conveniently placed for shops, cafés and restaurants on Connaught Avenue with a short walk to Frinton railway station, which connects to the surrounding areas and London (Liverpool Street).

“Frinton may have a genteel reputation, but I can assure you that property in the town is highly sought-after and I am expecting strong interest in these rooms with a view.”

The apartment has a private entrance, hallway, living room with patio doors to access the balcony with panoramic views, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom, plus a garage.

Tenure is the remainder of 99-year lease from June 1989 at a current ground rental of £15 per quarter.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/137/