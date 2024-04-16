A PENTHOUSE apartment with coastal views in Frinton is coming up for auction.
43 Frinton Court, on The Esplanade, is set to be put up for auction next month, with Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with Paveys, it is listed with a leasehold guide price of £259,000-plus with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on May 1.
Paul Bridgeman, regional director and auctioneer, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a penthouse seafront apartment with a balcony and panoramic coastal views from most windows over Frinton, Frinton Golf Club and surrounding areas.
“This 11th-floor apartment is situated in Frinton Court which was built circa 1965 in a popular residential location with communal gardens, stair and lift access to all levels and a security entry system.
“It is conveniently placed for shops, cafés and restaurants on Connaught Avenue with a short walk to Frinton railway station, which connects to the surrounding areas and London (Liverpool Street).
“Frinton may have a genteel reputation, but I can assure you that property in the town is highly sought-after and I am expecting strong interest in these rooms with a view.”
The apartment has a private entrance, hallway, living room with patio doors to access the balcony with panoramic views, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom, plus a garage.
Tenure is the remainder of 99-year lease from June 1989 at a current ground rental of £15 per quarter.
Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/137/
