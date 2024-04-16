'Hooray for Hudd' will include an evening of top-class variety entertainment to celebrate the life and work of Roy Hudd on June 2.

Various artists will be performing at the West Cliff Theatre, with all proceeds going towards a charity formed after Roy's death.

Memory - Roy Hudd (Image: PA)

After Roy passed away in 2020, a fundraising appeal was made to put up a statue in memory of the much-loved comedy legend.

Roy was a good friend of the West Cliff and, in 2010, he became patron of the theatre.

Due to his long association with the West Cliff, the theatre decided to put on a variety show in his memory, with all proceeds going to the statue appeal fund.

Comedy - Steve Hewlett (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

Organised by Roy's widow, Debbie Hudd, and local singer Andrew Robley, plenty of artists have agreed to appear on stage.

Andrew will be performing a selection of songs.

Jimmy Cricket, one of Ireland's best-known comedians, is also taking part.

Steve Hewlett, one of Britain’s leading ventriloquists and finalist in Britain’s Got Talent 2013, will be taking part in the celebratory performance.

Organiser - Andrew Robley (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

Comedian and actor Richard Gauntlett, who has twice starred in the West Cliff’s Summer Season, will also be performing.

Lyn Paul, a former member of the New Seekers before starting her solo career and becoming a TV personality is also attending.

Other names are yet to be added to form a well-rounded cast.

Ticket prices are £23, concessions £21.50.

Talent - Lyn Paul (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

Roy Hudd, OBE was a comedian, actor, presenter, radio host, author and authority on the history of music hall entertainment.

Hudd broke into television in the mid-1960s in sketch series such as The Illustrated Weekly Hudd and The Roy Hudd Show.

His acting roles included the Dennis Potter series Lipstick on Your Collar, for which he received critical praise and a part in Karaoke.

He also was the longstanding President of the British Music Hall Society and appeared in many pantomime and variety performances.

For more information go to westcliffclacton.co.uk/famousfaces/hooray-for-hudd.