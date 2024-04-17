A BANK will be opening a non-traditional service in Clacton this week.
Customers of Barclays will be able to get help with financial problems at the new alternative Barclays Local Bank, opening on Friday, April 19.
Its services will be available from Clacton Library.
It will be open five days a week from Monday to Friday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 4pm.
A spokesman for Barclays said: "Barclays Local provides face-to-face support for customers, with colleagues on hand to be able to access a range of in-person support such as help with digital banking, financial reviews, balance checks, transfers and bill payments, without the need to travel.
"As the Barclays Local site is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions will need to be completed at the local Post Office."
The bank can support customers by helping you pay in cheques up to £2,000 on the Barclays App.
Paying cash or cheques of a greater value will need to be carried out at a post office.
At Barclays Local, you can:
- Talk to about managing your money, like setting a budget and tracking your spending
- See how to bank using the Barclays app
- Make online payments and transfers, and manage Direct Debits and standing orders
- Learn about fraud and scams
- Register a power of attorney
- Let the bank know if someone who banks with Barclays has died
- Talk about your mortgage and borrowing option
The spokesman continued: "We can support you by helping to show you alternative ways to carry out your banking, plus answer any queries or questions you may have.
"It would be great if you are able to bring in your smartphone, tablet or laptop for you to get the most out of any discussions with us."
The service requires booking to attend.
To book an appointment with one of the Personal Banking advisers, either call telephone banking on 0345 734 5345 or visit the branch to arrange this.
