CLASSIC horror fans are in for a treat as a story about one of the genre's most famous families prepares to make its way to a Clacton stage.
The Addams Family will take to the Princes Theatre stage as part of a new musical comedy show kicking off on today and also taking place tomorrow.
The story follows Wednesday Addams who has fallen in love with a smart, respectable young man, whom her parents have never met.
The young girl confides in her father, Gomez, and begs him not to tell Morticia - but keeping a secret from his beloved is not something he has ever done.
Doors for evening shows will open at 6.45pm with the show beginning at 7.30pm.
There will be a matinee performance on April 13 where doors open at 1.45pm and the show begins at 2pm.
Adult tickets are £16, under-16 tickets are £14 and a ticket for a family of four is £55.
To buy tickets visit princestheatre.co.uk.
