Local health care professionals in Suffolk and north east Essex have now offered useful advice to those who suffer from the annoying allergy.

Although there is no cure for hay fever and you cannot prevent it, there are actions you can take to ease the symptoms, which include a runny, itchy or blocked nose, sneezing and itchy, red and watery eyes.

Advice - Dr Ruth Bushaway, associate medical director, NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (Image: Public)

Dr Ruth Bushaway, associate medical director, NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, said: “One in five people suffer from hay fever, so the coming months may be an uncomfortable time for many.

"Unfortunately, it isn’t like a cold that will go away after a few days.

"Instead, those susceptible to hay fever may have to live with it for months on end, but there are things you can do to make the situation easier.

“One of the best ways to control hay fever is with antihistamines, which you can buy without prescription from the pharmacy. Start taking them now so they can get into your system.

"Taking antihistamines regularly is much more effective than taking them only when your symptoms are bad.

“You don’t need a prescription for hay fever medicine, so I would recommend patients with hay fever symptoms to make their pharmacy the first place to go for help and advice.

“There are actions you can take to help protect yourself from hay fever symptoms. Wear wraparound sunglasses to protect your eyes.

"Taking showers and changing your clothes after being outdoors helps prevent pollen spreading around your home.

"Staying indoors when the pollen count is high and smearing a small amount of Vaseline inside your nose helps to prevent pollen settling on the inside of your nose.”