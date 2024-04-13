Martello Madness will be taking place at Martello Beach Holiday Park, in Belsize Avenue, Jaywick.

The event, hosted by Oh My Naze! and the Soul on the Naze team, and will take place on August 17.

A night of old-school camping fun, comedy and a chance to relive the music and memories of the well-used holiday camp.

A spokesman for the event said: "Don't forget to dust off your dancing shoes - as well as the popular music of those eras, we'll also be playing some classic Robin Garton and Bryan and Charlie during the evening."

A welcome pack is included in the ticket price which is made up of a club badge, bingo cards, a raffle ticket and tuck shop tokens.

There is also a camp gift shop and a camp photographer with a furry friend for essential holiday photos.

Numbers are strictly limited, so make sure to buy your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are £15.

For more information go to ticketsource.co.uk/oh-my-naze.