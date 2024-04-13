Clacton Musical Theatre Society (CMTS) youth members performed Les Misérables

There were nearly 30 children in the cast and a big team of adults helping with multiple jobs throughout the process.

Hands - 'Lovely Ladies' - Felicity Ransley, Queenie Hamilton, Lexie Grint, Katie French and Ruby Cowley (Image: Clacton Musical Theatre Society)

The youngest performer was seven years old and the oldest was 18.

Gabrielle Tyler, CMTS's Youth Performers chair, said: "We had the National Operatic and Dramatic Association come to adjudicate the performance and they said that they have not seen an amateur performance of 'Les Miserables' in 15 years as youth groups say it's too difficult.

"She commented that our performance was really enjoyable and that the children sang, danced and acted to a high standard."

NODA is the national body that represents amateur theatre and aims to support and inspire those involved in it.

Halo - Mia Slim as 'Fantine' (Image: Clacton Musical Theatre Society)

Rehearsals for the show began in December last year working hard towards putting on a brilliant show.

Gabriella said: "We had lots of people come to watch the production and on our final performance on Saturday night we had a full house.

"The children received a standing ovation for every performance at the end of the finale.

"The performance really was a high standard and it was very well received by every audience we had.

"The children worked really hard on the show and were very committed throughout rehearsals and the shows."

Clacton Musical Theatre Society is a charity which produces lots of productions throughout the year.