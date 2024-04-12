The community policing team will be holding multiple 'Let’s Talk' events at locations across the district.

On Friday, April 12, team members will visit Morrisons Supermarket in Little Clacton from 10am to 11pm.

Concurrently, there will be an event in Walton Food Bank from 10am to 12pm, and a further event in The Council Offices in Brightlingsea.

Officers will visit Jaywick Library on Saturday, April 13 from 10.30am to 11.30am, as well as Essex Wildlife Discovery Centre in Walton from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

There will be an event with Peabody at Walton Forum in High Street, Walton from 10am to 11am on Monday, April 15, with a further discussion scheduled at the venue from 10.30am to 11.30am on Wednesday, April 17.

On Thursday, April 18, the team will visit CVST Harwich Hub from 9.30am to 10.30am as well as Walton Library from 10.30am to 12pm.

Meanwhile, there will be an event with Peabody at Walton Food Bank from 10am to 12pm on Friday, April 19.

In addition, an annual open day at Happy Valley Bowls Club in Clacton from 10.30am to 2pm.