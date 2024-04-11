Great Clacton C of E Junior School, in Craigfield Avenue, has been given a positive Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools report.

The Church of England Education Office inspected the school and found it is “living up to its foundation as a church school”.

Karen Jones, headteacher of the school, shared “We are delighted with the outcome of our recent SIAMS inspection.

“Our church school ethos is incredibly important to all that we do at Great Clacton and we are pleased that the strength of our vision and values came through so clearly in the report."

The report emphasised the “leaders, governors, staff and pupils have a deep understanding of the Christian vision” and the school’s Christian vision to ‘Let Your Light Shine’ “enriches the life of the school”.

The inspector commented on the school’s outward-looking approach, stating “strong partnerships have been developed to create opportunities and high-quality provision for pupils”.

It was observed that “collective worship is planned in a meaningful way that offers a variety of opportunities for pupils” and that the pupils “are enthusiastic in their participation and enjoy opportunities to sing”.

They added, “They are proactive in their community work” and the school has “a strong relationship with the local church and this further enhances the collective worship experience.”

Great Clacton C of E Junior School is part of the Diocese of Chelmsford Vine Schools Trust.

Emma Wigmore, Chief Executive of Vine Schools Trust, added, “It has been a joy to read Great Clacton’s recent SIAMS report and we are so proud of their achievement.

“I particularly loved reading about how the school has a strong culture of kindness and that all pupils are valued and enabled to thrive.

“Well done to the pupils staff and Great Clacton school community for this fantastic result.”

Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) reports provide an evaluation of a school's distinctiveness and effectiveness as a church school.

When the school was visited by Ofsted in 2023 it was found to be a good school.