The Frinton and District Horticultural Society held its Spring Show on April 6 at the McGrigor Hall.

Both Lynda Boland, the new chairman of the club, and Brenda Kettle, the new show secretary, brought a lot of horticultural knowledge to the event.

There were 40 categories which members took part in, ranging from cut flowers, pot plants, floral art, photographic, handy craft, fruit and vegetables.

Trophies and cups were given to winners Mike Calame, Alison Porteous, John Dearing, Maggie Oakham, Angela Graham and Brenda Kettle.

Best in show went to Mike Calame.

A spokesman for the show said: "There was never any doubt this first show was going to be a success with record entries and attendance from the local community.

"This was under the new show secretary Brenda Kettle who has brought a wide range of horticultural knowledge and dedication to getting more of the local community to take part and make it enjoyable."

The society was created in 1978, its object being to encourage interest in horticulture and hosts horticultural shows every spring, summer and autumn.