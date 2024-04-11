Greater Anglia routes to London Liverpool Street from Stansted Airport, Cambridge and Hertford East faced disruption until 10am on Thursday.

Trains came grinding to a halt after a car crashed into a level crossing in Cheshunt, London.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

"Advance purchase ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains.

"Check your next train and alternative options using our new live map

"Specific train service alterations are available on our JourneyCheck.

"If you are delayed by 15 minutes or more claim with Delay Repay."

Emergency services have been contacted for comment.