The new Shannon class lifeboat, which will be based at Clacton, was welcomed off the production line on April 2 at 11.45am in Pool, Dorset.

As part of the tradition with the lifesaving charity, every time a new boat completes construction and leaves the dedicated engineering teams, a bellringing ceremony is held.

Some of the Clacton’s ‘One Crew’ attended along with more than 70 engineering and support staff on the apron who welcomed the RNLB ‘Chris and Jo West’ 13-52 for the first time to go afloat.

Boat - The RNLB 'Chris and Jo West' 13-52 will join the Clacton station later this year (Image: RNLI)

Head of Production at the RNLI Lifeboat College, John Deas, led the ceremony and thanked all the people involved, as well as the donors, whose contributions made the construction possible.

When the bell was rung, the new lifeboat was gently lowered into the waters next to the college.

Mark Walsham, RNLI Clacton press officer, said: “Welcoming this new lifeboat will be a new chapter in Clacton RNLI’s longstanding history, that brings with it more training commitments and dedication from our crew.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers, their families, and employers for their continued support over what will be a busy – but exciting – few months.

“Our lifeboat service, first established in 1878 has a long and proud tradition of helping those in and around our beautiful coastline, and this new Shannon will strengthen and continue to build upon our extensive lifesaving history.

“We are especially excited today, at this bellringing ceremony since it was almost nearly 40 years ago that Clacton said goodbye to its last offshore lifeboat, the ‘Valentine Wydham- Quinn’.

“Whilst much has changed in those years, our volunteer commitment has not, to ‘save lives at sea’.”

The new lifeboat will undergo a number of tests, trials and checks within the next two months to ensure its functionality and safety.

According to the charity, a relief Shannon lifeboat will be available to the Clacton volunteer crew to enable them to continue and complete their training.

The new boat will join the life station later this year.