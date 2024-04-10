HIGHER than usual tides could cause flooding in seaside towns across Essex, the Environment Agency has warned.
Three flood alerts have been issued, warning of “minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths” between 12.45pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday.
A flood alert had previously been issued for the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The Environment Agency says tides are expected to be higher than usual because of “the forecast weather conditions during spring tides”.
“Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger,” it said. “We are monitoring the situation.”
Flood alert areas in Essex on Wednesday
The three flood alerts cover the following areas:
- St Peters Flat to Shoebury, including Burnham, South Woodham Ferrers, Hullbridge, and the Crouch and Roach estuaries
- Clacton to St Peters Flat, including Jaywick, Brightlingsea, Mersea, Maldon, and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries
- Felixstowe to Clacton, including Ipswich, Harwich, Manningtree, and the Orwell and Stour estuaries
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here