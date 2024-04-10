Three flood alerts have been issued, warning of “minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths” between 12.45pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday.

A flood alert had previously been issued for the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Environment Agency says tides are expected to be higher than usual because of “the forecast weather conditions during spring tides”.

Flooding in Walton on Tuesday (Image: Newsquest)

“Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger,” it said. “We are monitoring the situation.”

Flood alert areas in Essex on Wednesday

The three flood alerts cover the following areas: