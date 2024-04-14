Easthorpe Road, Feering, will be closed between its junction with the London-bound A12 and Rectory Road for 17 days from May 7 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Stretches of St Nicholas Street, Long Wyre Street, and Culver Street East, Colchester, will be closed for 91 days from April 22 while carriageway reconstruction works are undertaken by Colchester Amphora.

De Vere Lane, Wivenhoe, will be closed between The Avenue and Woodland Way for 29 days from May 7 while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Church Road, Boxted, will be closed from about 360m south west of Wet Lane for about 50m for six days from May 7 while pipe laying works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Manor Road, Colchester, will be closed for about 20m heading west from Rawstorn Road for three days from May 7 while cover replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Straight Road, Boxted, will be closed for about 120m heading north east from Queens Head Road on May 5 while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

Tog Lane, Great Horkesley, will be closed from about 350m north east of London Road for about 50m heading east for six days from May 7 while pipe laying works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

East Gores Road, Coggeshall, will be closed from about 270m south west of Buckleys Lane for about 30m heading south east for three days from April 22 while mains fitting works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Fairhaven Avenue, West Mersea, will be closed between Victoria Esplanade and East Road for three days from April 22 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Malvern Way, Great Horkesley, will be closed between Keelers Way and Coach Road for five days from April 26 while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Pork Lane, Thorpe-le-Soken, will be closed for about 20m heading south west from Thorpe Road on May 7 while overhead cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

Cornflower Road, Jaywick, will be closed between Broadway and Jasmine Way for three days from April 24 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Halstead Road, Kirby Cross, will be closed from about 150m south west of Horsey Road for about 90m for five days from April 22 while telecoms works are undertaken by O2.

Vicarage Gardens, Clacton, will be closed between Park Lane and Wash Road for three days from April 24 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Hayhouse Road, Earls Colne, will be closed from Curds Road for about 30m heading north east for three days from May 7 while hydrant replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Powers Hall End, Witham, will be closed for about 450m heading south east from the Powers Hall End roundabout for 81 days from May 7 while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Panfield Lane, Braintree, will be closed between Bunyan Road and Rayne Road for five days from April 22 while cabling works are undertaken by Virgin Media.

Hackmans Lane in Purleigh and Cold Norton will be closed between Goat House Lane and Stow Road for 138 days from May 6 while mains renewal works are undertaken by Essex And Suffolk Water.