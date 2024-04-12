This year's Frinton Festival will take place from May 24 to May 27.

Stringed instrument quartets, classical music troupes and many other musical acts will be performing symphonies and tunes to audiences at different Frinton locations.



A spokesman for the event said: "We'd love to attract more youngsters to the concerts and we have free tickets for Friday and £5 tickets for Monday for 8s-25s.

"Perhaps a child or grandchild would find the music inspiring? There are few things more profoundly thrilling than Beethoven's Choral Symphony."

The Opening Concert will begin on May 24 at 7pm and will be performed until 9pm at the All Saint's Church.

It will include string chamber music by Mozart, Fauré and Mendelssohn played by an inspiring group of musicians in a charming rural church.

Frinton Festival Choral Evensong will be performing on May 26 from 6pm until 7pm.

The annual service will take place at St Mary's Parish Church.

The Massive Violins will be making their way to put on a show on May 26 from 7.45pm until 9.45pm.

The popular singing cellists are returning to play at the McGrigor Hall.

Beethoven’s monumental 9th Symphony will be performed by the Frinton Festival Orchestra, conducted by Robert Max on May 27.

This show will play from 5pm until 7pm at St Mary's Parish Church.

For more information go to www.frintonfestival.com/concerts.