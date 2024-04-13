The deadline to register for the upcoming elections is April 16. People need to be on the electoral register to vote.

People can register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or call the Tendring Council's Electoral Services team on 01255 686575.

Residents wishing to vote by post, rather than at a polling station, must apply to do so by 5pm on April 17 and applications for proxy votes must be made by 5pm on April 24.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday May 2 and voters are reminded that they need to bring photo ID to be able to vote – find out more including when you forget ID here www.tendringdc.gov.uk/services/elections-and-voting.

TDC is encouraging people to join ‘Find it Friday’ on April 19, using that day to “dig out their photo ID” and if they cannot find accepted photo ID, to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

Tendring adults are “probably eligible” to vote, including qualifying Commonwealth or EU nationals, those in living in refuges and those in the armed forces.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds should also register for when they are 18.