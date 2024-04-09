George Gilbey, 40, of Point Clear, St Osyth, died on March 27 following a fall from height at work in Shoebury.

George was best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside mum Linda McGarry and step-dad Pete, who died in 2021.

George, a qualified roofer, left the show after appearing on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Missed - Star George Gilbey (Image: Newsquest)

He then became a stay-at-home dad following the birth of his daughter Amelie, now 7.

George’s mum Linda, from Point Clear, said he had only been back at work for three days and was trying to “rebuild his life”.

Family friend Rob Barlow, of the Clacton Funeral Service, has set up a fundraising webpage to help give George “the send off he deserves”.

“I know his passing has come to a shock for a lot of people,” he said.

“He was such a big character in life and is going to be sorely missed by friends, family and all who knew him.

“I think I can safely say we all enjoyed watching him on Gogglebox, Big Brother and all his other TV appearances.

“Anything you can donate would be a great help to the family.

“All the money will go to Linda to pay for his funeral costs and any funds that are left over after will be given to George’s seven-year-old daughter Amelie.”

George’s former partner Gemma Conway, with whom he had Amelie, said he had been a “devoted dad”.

“George and Amelie together were hilarious – they were both completely nuts and would always go off on adventures together,” said Gemma, who remained close friends with George.

“Amelie was his absolute world.”

Star - George Gilbey was best known for appearing on Gogglebox (Image: Newsquest)

George died while he was working at the EGL Homecare warehouse, Campfield Road, Shoebury, on Wednesday, March 27.

He was not working directly employed by the firm, but had bene working for a friend.

Essex Police said it has launched a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has been released under investigation.

George leaves mum Linda, daughter Amelie, as well as brother Jamie, foster brothers Mickey, Lee, Mo, Chris, Matt, Bradley and sisters Jackie and Beth.

George studied at the Alec Hunter secondary school in Braintree and was brought up at the King’s Head, in Braintree, and the Woolpack in Witham, which Linda ran with George’s dad Jim.

To donate towards the fundraiser, go to gofundme.com/in-memory-of-george-gilbey.